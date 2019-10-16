Mississippi County employee suspended, speaks out after editing video

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a recorded conversation that took place in a Mississippi County personnel committee meeting on Oct. 8 that led to a separate issue, causing a county employee to be suspended for one week without pay.
Public Affairs Director Steven Savage said he was suspended for editing out a portion of the meeting but didn’t know he was not supposed to do that.
“There is no rule book, there is no training. Most of my experience comes from my past public relations training,” said Savage.
After the word of the director’s suspension got out, many people questioned both his and the county’s integrity.
However, Savage said his intention was to protect the county’s image after what he calls an “embarrassing argument” broke out between County Judge John Nelson and Justice Bill Nelson over an administration issue that should have been discussed behind closed doors.
“If we have a disorder or if there’s anything going on in county government that will lower the morale of the community, that’s not something I want to have on video," Savage said.
This is the director’s first county government job, and he said all he can do is take ownership, move on, and learn from his mistake.
“I would say it’s more ignorance on my part," said Savage. "I should’ve spoke with the county judge as to why this situation was so strongly wrong.”
Judge Nelson said he understands why Savage did what he did, but wants him and the public to understand transparency is the number one priority regardless of what happens.
“Any time that you substitute a word or leave out a word, you open the door for opportunity that the public doesn’t trust you," said Nelson.
However, Nelson called Savage a great worker and believes he had good intentions in his actions to protect the county.
“I felt like we were all on the same page and still do," Nelson said. "I just think this was a lack of judgement at a particular time and that he didn’t know the degree of what he was doing.”
As for the director, he wants the public to know he will not let his mistake define who he is and he’s sure he’ll make more mistakes in the future, but will learn from them.
“I’ve been a person of integrity my whole life. People in the community know me and if they have a question about county government, they can come to me," Savage said.
