NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/15/19)

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/15/19)
By Chris Hudgison | October 15, 2019 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:00 PM

It’s the final week of conference play for several squads around Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro moved to 28-0 on the season with a straight set victory over Paragould. We had a clash of champions and a Pink Out Tuesday afternoon. 3A East champ Piggott beat 2A East champ Crowley’s Ridge Academy in 4 sets.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/15/19)

Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0 (Lady Hurricane 28-0 this season)

Jonesboro volleyball stays perfect in 2019 with a win over Paragould

Piggott 3, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 1

Piggott volleyball beats CRA in 4 sets to move to 22-3

Valley View 3, Blytheville 0 (Lady Blazers 33-2 this season)

Westside 3, Wynne 1

Greene County Tech 3, Nettleton 1

Brookland 3, Highland 0

Mountain Home 3, Searcy 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Newport 1

Batesville 3, Pocahontas 0

Hoxie 3, Cedar Rdige 0

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.