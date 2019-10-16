It’s the final week of conference play for several squads around Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro moved to 28-0 on the season with a straight set victory over Paragould. We had a clash of champions and a Pink Out Tuesday afternoon. 3A East champ Piggott beat 2A East champ Crowley’s Ridge Academy in 4 sets.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/15/19)
Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0 (Lady Hurricane 28-0 this season)
Piggott 3, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 1
Valley View 3, Blytheville 0 (Lady Blazers 33-2 this season)
Westside 3, Wynne 1
Greene County Tech 3, Nettleton 1
Brookland 3, Highland 0
Mountain Home 3, Searcy 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Newport 1
Batesville 3, Pocahontas 0
Hoxie 3, Cedar Rdige 0
