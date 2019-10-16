Oct. 16: Search continues for escaped inmate

Spencer Langston has a lengthy criminal history and is considered a violent offender. As recently as last year, he was incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections on burglary, drug and theft charges. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Corrections)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 16, 2019 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:39 AM

The search continues this morning for a Lawrence County inmate who escaped St. Bernards Behavioral Health.

A Mississippi County employee suspended after editing a committee meeting video is speaking out.

Jonesboro city leaders continue to debate how to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop and home search turn up blue lights, a scanner, drugs and guns.

Rain moved out overnight, and cold air moved in.

Despite “feels like” temps of 30s and 40s during your morning drive, we’ll enjoy a day of sunshine.

Lows expected to drop down into the 40s overnight.

A few showers could put a damper on your weekend plans, but it shouldn’t be a washout.

