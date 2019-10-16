Pharmacy closes, leaving one business to supply the need

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Medication availability in one rural town has now become harder to get following a pharmacy’s closing.
Fred’s Incorporated has closed their doors all across Arkansas. In Piggott, their store closed a while ago, but their pharmacy remained open.
Now, that pharmacy is closed, leaving one in town to supply everyone’s needs.
Piggott Pharmacy has seen more people through its doors in the past few days and owner Shannon Haywood says people are happy to be there.
“Everyone’s just appreciative that there’s going to be someone here to take care of their needs,” she says. “Day in and day out, we’re going to see them and we’re going to be able to take care of them.”
Even though some faces are new to the store, Haywood says they’re all welcome.
“My customers are my family,” she says. “We will love on them and take care of them, just like they’re one of our family members and you’ll be greeted 50 times by the time you leave here.”
Fred’s closing has left the customers in good hands. The business sent prescription orders to Piggott Pharmacy, going back as far as two years.
Haywood says she’s heard of other pharmacies coming to town, following Fred’s closing. She says she welcomes all businesses to town.
