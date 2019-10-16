Police investigate shots heard call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired after an officer found casings near an intersection.
According to the initial incident report, an officer responded to Cherry Avenue and Culberhouse Street, near City Water and Light Park, early Wednesday morning for reports of shots being heard in the area.
The officer found 3 .45 caliber casings in the road near the intersection.
While investigating, the officer talked with three men who were walking in the area. He noted in the report that the men consented to a search but were released after nothing was found and had no connection to the incident.
