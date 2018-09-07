Staying Cool Until the Weekend

Temperatures have been cooler today behind the cold front with highs only reaching the low 60s. It won’t take long to become chilly after the sun sets, temperatures should be in the 40s as early as 10 PM. You’ll need the jacket again Thursday morning as we start the day in the low to mid-40s. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the mid-60s under sunny skies. A blanket or an extra layer will be needed for A-State football as it won’t take long for temperatures to become chilly. By the weekend, temperatures warm up into the 70s with rain chances increasing. A few scattered showers will get some wet Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks mostly dry as rain chances don’t increase until after 10 PM with the bulk of the rain moving in on Monday. While specifics aren’t known just yet, data is signaling to a possible severe weather threat. We’ll keep watching it and update the StormTeam8 Weather App through the weekend.