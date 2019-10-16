Student organization looks for volunteers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University saw lots of nonprofit organizations on its campus Tuesday to educate students on volunteer efforts nearby.
A total of 16 booths lined the Carl R. Reng Student Union. The nonprofit organizations are located either on the campus or in Jonesboro.
Volunteer A-State put on the volunteer fair to get students involved. Executive board member Allysa Weaver said students sometimes forget what services are available so close by.
“We just don’t necessarily see them every single day, so these are just ways to educate yourself about everything that’s going on within Jonesboro and within the walls of our community and just making it a better place to live,” she said.
To volunteer on A-State’s campus, click here.
