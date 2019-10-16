Texarkana authorities investigating man’s death; foul play suspected

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department are working to learn more about the death of a man in his own home.
Officers were on scene just before 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. The daughter of George Clay, 64, notified the police and told officers it appeared that her father was dead, according to a news release from Capt. Bobby Jordan.
Upon arrival, they found Clay’s body and determined that the cause was due to foul play.
An autopsy will be performed.
Anyone who has information regarding Clay’s death is encouraged to contact the Texarkana Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.