Two arrested after police find blue lights in car, drugs and gun at home

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop and home search turn up blue lights, a scanner, drugs and guns.
According to a Facebook post, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office, Batesville police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle that had a wanted suspect inside.
During the stop, it was discovered that the vehicle had hideaway emergency blue lights installed in it.
The post said a recent report was filed after a patrol vehicle was broken into and a radio and blue lights were stolen.
The blue lights recovered during the traffic stop are believed to be the lights stolen out of the patrol car.
Due to the search and previous intel, a search warrant was issued on a home on Kari Road in Independence County.
Approximately 0.5 ounces of methamphetamine; 0.5 ounces of marijuana; two handguns; two sets of digital scales; and several plastic baggies used to package drugs were seized during the search.
A scanner, video surveillance equipment, and stolen road signs were also found.
Jamie Kyle Medley and Timothy were arrested and face possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, maintaining a drug premise, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of lights for an emergency vehicle, and possession of a communication device charges.
