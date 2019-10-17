Appeals court reverses, dismisses first-degree murder, aggravated robbery conviction in Mississippi Co. case

“Other evidence tended to show the robbery occurred but none of it identified the appellant (Clark). The only other evidence was the statement of appellant wherein he steadfastly denied any part of the Church’s Fried Chicken robbery,” Harrison wrote. “The only fact possibly connecting him with it was that he was there. In his statement appellant insisted he requested the co-defendants to drive him home after he found out they planned the second robbery. We still adhere to the principle that a man is innocent until proven guilty. The mere presence of a person at the scene of a crime is not proof of his guilt, otherwise the customers and employees at Church’s Fried Chicken might be in appellant’s place.”