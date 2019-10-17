Authorities investigate shooting in Izard County

Izard County authorities are looking for Jonathan Torres of Melbourne in connection with a shooting Thursday in Sage. (Source: Izard County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 17, 2019 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 6:38 PM

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one person in the town of Sage, according to Izard County Chief Deputy Charles Melton.

Deputies went to a home on Highway 69B near the post office around 5:10 p.m. Oct. 17 after getting a call about the shooting. The victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Melton said authorities are searching for Jonathan Torres, 19, of Melbourne in connection with the case.

Torres is described as a white male, with brown hair, brown eyes, five foot four inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, officials said Torres was last seen in a red Chevrolet truck, but may be a four-door.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts can call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203 or their local law enforcement agency.

