Authorities investigate shooting in Izard County

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one person in the town of Sage, according to Izard County Chief Deputy Charles Melton.
Deputies went to a home on Highway 69B near the post office around 5:10 p.m. Oct. 17 after getting a call about the shooting. The victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Melton said authorities are searching for Jonathan Torres, 19, of Melbourne in connection with the case.
Torres is described as a white male, with brown hair, brown eyes, five foot four inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.
According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, officials said Torres was last seen in a red Chevrolet truck, but may be a four-door.
Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts can call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203 or their local law enforcement agency.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
