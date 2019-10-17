Batesville officials move forward with planning the future

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Early in September, Batesville citizens were asked to imagine winning the lottery and using that money to improve the quality of life in the area.
The results are in from that meeting and over 200 community members participated. This is what they are hoping to see:
* 90% Riverfront Development
* 70% Increase in Live Music for Entertainment
* 65% Pedestrian Friendly Walking Bridge
* 55% Address the Unpleasant Order
* 55% Additional Restaurants
* 55% Completion of the Pedestrian Trail System
* 55% Access to Recreation on the White River
* 55% Indoor Play Options
* 45% More Options for Outdoor Adventure
* 45% New Movie Theatre
* 45% Ability to Purchase Alcohol
“Riverfront development was one of the big really hot topics of that meeting, so that involves many different entities. It involves probably several different phases, but we know that is our big area of interest and really that is one of our biggest opportunities,” Director of Tourism Kyle Christopher said.
If you recall, this same meeting happened a decade ago and they were able to accomplishes many of those projects including the community center and aquatics park.
These results are now in the hands of the IMPACT Steering Committee and the city of Batesville. Community leaders will continue to gather input throughout the county based on the four IMPACT hubs: economic prosperity, educational excellence, tourism/quality of life, and healthy living/wellbeing.
When it comes to funding these projects, Christopher says there will be multiple ways including public private partnerships, grants plus more. He says some of the projects are small and others like a river pedestrian bridge are going to take time to figure out the logistics.
Officials with IMPACT say now that they have an idea of what people want, they are now buckling down to see what it will take to get the projects done.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.