BBB: Avoid buying Halloween costumes, decorations from unfamiliar sources

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the Better Business Bureau are advising buyers to stay away from getting Halloween goodies from unfamiliar sources.
According to the BBB staff, shoppers should rely on trusted merchants and websites.
Consumers will spend $8.8 billion on Halloween costumes and decorations this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Individuals spend an average of $86,27, according to an NRF survey.
The BBB offers the following tips:
- If you are buying from an unfamiliar online source, ask the company for its physical address and phone number to check it’s BBB Business profile.
- Make sure you know the company’s refund and return policies . If an online merchant cannot tell you how they’ll handle any potential problems, you may want to reconsider doing business with them.
- Understand your order. Be clear on the price and any shipping or handling charges. Read the terms of any product or service guarantees. Understand the timing. Find out how long it will be before you receive your order. Federal law requires that goods and services be delivered within 30 days, unless a different delivery period is specifically stated by the merchant.
- If you’re paying with a credit card, only do so in a secure environment. Look for the prefix “https://” in the URL box listing the website’s address.
- When you buy from a seasonal store, check and see if the store is open after the holiday and whether it will accept returns when the season ends.
