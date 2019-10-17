Deck the halls! Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

Deck the halls! Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies Ice Cream
The ice cream company says it has increase production “to meet the unbelievable demand” for the flavor. (Source: Blue Bell)
By David Hylton | October 17, 2019 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:25 AM

(WWBT) - Christmas may be more than two months away, but one of Blue Bell’s most requested flavors - Christmas Cookies Ice Cream - is returning to stores on Thursday.

“Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout,” Blue Bell said in a news release.

The ice cream company says it has increase production “to meet the unbelievable demand” for the flavor, which is available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.