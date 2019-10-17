Deer crashes into police chief’s SUV

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding made an unexpected stop Thursday morning when a deer crashed into his SUV.
The chief told Region 8 News he was southbound on U.S. Highway 63 south of Imboden when the deer hit the driver’s side door of his department-issued Chevy Tahoe.
“It set off all the side airbags but not the front ones,” Keding said.
The chief did not sustain any injuries in the crash, and traffic kept moving.
"It is definitely the time of year,” he said, for deer to be on the move and running out into traffic.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.