“Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” Mo. to participate in ShakeOut earthquake drill

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Across Missouri, the ShakeOut earthquake drill took place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m.
Students in Sikeston participated in the event this morning.
Once students were safely under their desks, the school practiced evacuating the building.
The drill is good training for both students and teachers.
In Caruthersville, Mo. officials with the school district said the elementary school participated.
More than half a million Missourians took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill.
School district officials said during the drill, participants practiced “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”
This is the recommended safety procedure to take during a quake.
The demonstration and presentation took place at Caruthersville Elementary at 900 Washington Avenue.
Officials from around the area, state and Federal Government including Jeff Briggs, Missouri State Earthquake Program Manager were attendance.
Officials talked with students about the importance of earthquake and disaster safety, demonstrate proper safety techniques and discuss Missouri’s earthquake risk.
School district officials said a class presentation will start at 10 a.m. followed shortly by the drill.
