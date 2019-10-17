First vaping-related death reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health reported the first vaping-related death in the state.
The health department reported the person had a serious respiratory disease as the result of vaping.
‘’We are extremely saddened by this loss of life and extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s family,‘’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. ‘’We are working with partners across the country to investigate these cases of vaping-associated illness in Tennessee, and recommend Tennesseans consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping while this investigation is underway.‘’
There have been 53 reported cases of vaping-related illness in Tennessee, mostly in young adults and youth, but this is the first death in the state as a result.
Overall, there have been 1,299 reported cases of vaping related illness in the United States as of October 8.
Patients with the illness report having symptoms including fever, fatigue, and nausea.
