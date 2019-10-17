Historic park in Batesville officially opens

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One man’s dream to honor his neighbor’s dying wish of leaving a park in her family’s name has officially come true.
Maxfield Park in Batesville had its grand opening Oct. 11. Danny Dozier has been behind the project since the beginning.
He’s a neighbor of the late Anne Strahl, a descendant of the Maxfield’s, one of the town’s founding families.
Dozier says Anne would be pleased with the outcome.
“Anne would be so happy. She loved children and I do too. I don’t have any children, but I love them. Just seeing the smile on their faces and knowing they have a place to come now. Some of them are already saying, “As soon as I get out of school, I want to go down to the park. Anne would be tickled to death,” Dozier said.
Dozier says this would have never happened without the support of the community and the park is open for everyone to enjoy.
“If a kid grows up down here and comes back 10 years later and tells me how much they like, I think that would make my heart feel good,” Dozier said.
