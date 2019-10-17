Howell County, Mo. girl missing and endangered

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Howell County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for missing Destiney Layman, a 15-year-old-girl.
Destiney is a white female, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and about 145 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, braces and a scar on her chin.
She was last seen wearing black and blue “hooey” hat, a black pullover hooded sweatshirt, jeans and cowboy boots.
Destiney was last seen walking away from a school bus stop near County Road 3690 in Mountain View, Mo., after school, around 4:20 p.m. on Oct 11, 2019.
According to authorities, she was adopted several years ago and may be attempting to find her biological family in the areas of Poplar Bluff, Mo. or Paragould, Ark.
Authorities have information that she might try to dye her hair or alter her appearance.
They say Destiney has been diagnosed with severe depression and does not have her medication.
Anyone who sees Destiney or has any information related to her should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.
