Jonesboro police investigate two shootings Wednesday evening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are now investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday evening that injured at least two people, according to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith.
Officers have been investigating the shootings, which happened in the area of Vine Street and Strawn Avenue and on Arch Street.
According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, officers got a call around 8:45 p.m Oct. 16 about shots being heard in the area of Strawn and Vine.
On the Vine and Strawn shooting, police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to the head.
Police are searching for three black male suspects in connection with the shooting, the post noted.
Jonesboro police are also still searching for the Arch Street shooting scene.
The Arch Street shooting victim was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle after being shot in the lower body area, police said.
Jonesboro police do not believe that the shootings are connected.
Anyone with information on the shootings can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.