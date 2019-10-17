Jonesboro police responding to shooting call

Jonesboro police say one person was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 17, 2019 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:28 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are responding to a shooting call on the southside of Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro police, the call came in around 9:40 a.m. as a shooting in the 4000-block of Keely Drive.

According to Jonesboro police, the call came in as a shooting in the 4000-block of Keely Drive. (Source: Google Maps)

An ambulance was on standby until police arrived.

The victim was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Investigators continue to process the scene and are searching for the suspect.

Detectives processing the scene where the alleged shooting happened. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)

No other details are available, as this is just now breaking.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates shortly.

