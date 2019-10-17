Jonesboro police responding to shooting call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are responding to a shooting call on the southside of Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro police, the call came in around 9:40 a.m. as a shooting in the 4000-block of Keely Drive.
An ambulance was on standby until police arrived.
The victim was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Investigators continue to process the scene and are searching for the suspect.
No other details are available, as this is just now breaking.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates shortly.
