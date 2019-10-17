Man accused of vandalizing multiple businesses

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in police custody, accused of vandalizing several downtown businesses.
Police arrested Kyle Goodman, 33, on multiple felony charges.
According to Captain John Frazier, officers responded to a glass break alarm Wednesday at Hubbard and Hoke, 401 W. Main.
When police arrived, they spotted Goodman running away from the building.
Following a brief foot chase, officers caught him, but Frazier said Goodman put up a short struggle.
After taking him into custody, investigators discovered several other businesses on Main Street had also been vandalized.
Goodman is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting arraignment on Monday, Oct. 21.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.