Texas Roadhouse to open Monday in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new restaurant known for its steaks, ribs and salads will be opening its doors and will be hosting pre-opening events to raise money for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
According to a media release, Texas Roadhouse will be opening at 1813 South Caraway Road Oct. 21 for customers.
Restaurant officials announced in October 2018 that they would be building a restaurant in Jonesboro.
Officials said the restaurant also plans to train new cooks, kitchen staff and meat cutters at the restaurant this week by serving local firefighters and guests at a local homeless shelter, plus help CASA.
The events will be part of invitation-only pre-opening events before the restaurant opens.
When it opens, the restaurant will have 210 new jobs.
