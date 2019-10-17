Texas Roadhouse to open Monday in Jonesboro

Texas Roadhouse will be opening Oct. 21 at 1813 South Caraway Road in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new restaurant known for its steaks, ribs and salads will be opening its doors and will be hosting pre-opening events to raise money for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

According to a media release, Texas Roadhouse will be opening at 1813 South Caraway Road Oct. 21 for customers.

Restaurant officials announced in October 2018 that they would be building a restaurant in Jonesboro.

Officials said the restaurant also plans to train new cooks, kitchen staff and meat cutters at the restaurant this week by serving local firefighters and guests at a local homeless shelter, plus help CASA.

The events will be part of invitation-only pre-opening events before the restaurant opens.

When it opens, the restaurant will have 210 new jobs.

