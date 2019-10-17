Water projects receive funding in Southeast Missouri

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A series of water projects in Southeast Missouri will bring nearly $8 million in improvements to water systems throughout the region.
According to a media release from Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO), Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the cities of Caruthersville and Campbell, as well as the Stoddard County Common Sewer District No. 1 will receive funding from the USDA.
Officials said the city of Caruthersville will receive a $4.9 million loan for improvements to Water Treatment Plant #1. The plant is not able to meet the city’s daily production demand, with the funding used to help upgrade equipment, install new filter valves and provide a new water supply well.
The city of Campbell received a $1,788,000 loan and a $1,062 grant to make improvements to the city’s wastewater system. The project will upgrade the existing treatment plant, repair wastewater lines and rehab the lift station.
The Stoddard County project will receive a $330,000 loan and a $251,500 grant to make improvements to the district’s wastewater treatment facility, officials said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.