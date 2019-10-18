Arkansas State falls to Louisiana 37-20 in Sun Belt West showdown

“I loved the energy that the guys came out with early,” head coach Blake Anderson said. “We had good energy on both sides of the ball to drive the length of the field and score and then get some stops early. We threw guys in there and they responded well. I felt that the changes we made schematically kept us in the mix and we did the right things. It’s still not what we wanted, but obviously a big improvement. I’m proud of how the guys fought to get it to a four-point game and they kept battling. We just didn’t do enough to get the win, so give (Louisiana) credit. They had a good game plan and used their strengths to keep us off-balance.”