Baby found with fractured femur, couple faces charges

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County couple is in trouble with the law after authorities said a four-month-old baby was taken to a hospital with a fractured left femur.
Gary F. Day, 34, and Grace Catherine-Ann Day, 19, both of Batesville, were arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor-1st degree after an investigation by the Independence County Sheriff’s Department.
A probable cause affidavit noted that the child was taken to a local hospital Sept. 15 for a lower extremity injury.
“From this visit, it was determined that the child was suffering from a fracture of the left femur. Along with this finding, the hospital noted bruising to the face of the child,” officials said in an affidavit. “White River Medical Center’s report also lists the child as being at a severe sepsis risk from injuries."
According to the court records, the parents said the child’s leg became stuck in their kitchen sink while they gave the child a bath. The injury happened, they claimed, when they freed the child’s foot from the sink.
The child was then taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock to be treated.
A doctor there also told authorities more about the baby’s injuries, the affidavit noted.
The doctor said the child did suffer a fracture along with four separate injuries to the face and ears.
"Dr. Clingenpeel’s report provides that there was no plausible explanation given for the child’s injuries and lists the injuries as being consistent with blunt force trauma which is consistent with child physical abuse,” authorities said in the affidavit.
The doctor also confirmed to investigators that the child did not display an injury to the lower left foot or ankle, which would have been consistent with the parents’ initial story.
While inspecting the couple’s home, the sergeant noted the kitchen had a “common stainless steel sink with a fixed drain which would prevent a child’s foot from entering.”
A judge set a $50,000 bond for Gary F. Day and Grace Catherine-Ann Day Oct. 15.
