Deputy’s taser, handgun reported stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy prepared for work Wednesday morning, they discovered a key item missing from their uniform: their service weapon and taser.
The deputy reported to Jonesboro police their duty belt had been stolen from their patrol vehicle or from inside their home.
The deputy said they believed they had brought their belt in the previous night and placed it on a stool at the counter.
Wednesday morning, they took their child to school, leaving the front door unlocked.
When they returned home to get ready for work, they discovered the duty belt and equipment missing.
According to Officer Susan Gray’s initial incident report, the thieves got away with a service belt, a .40-caliber Glock handgun with TAC light, an expandable baton, handcuffs, and a law enforcement taser.
The value of all the items was placed at $1,905.
The taser and firearm were entered in ACIC as stolen.
