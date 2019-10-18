Football Friday Night (10/18/19)

Week 8 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 2A-3 showdown. 6-1 McCrory hosts 5-1 East Poinsett County in our Game of the Week. The Jaguars and Warriors will face off Friday at 7:00pm at Joe Hart Field.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 18th
Game of the Week: East Poinsett County at McCrory
West Memphis at Jonesboro
Blytheville at Valley View
Greene County Tech at Nettleton
Forrest City at Paragould
Wynne at Batesville
Cave City at Westside
Brookland at Gosnell
Newport at Manila
Highland at Trumann
Rivercrest at Pocahontas
Piggott at Hoxie
Harding Academy at Melbourne
Harrisburg at Osceola
Woodlawn at Augusta
