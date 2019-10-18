Football Friday Night (10/18/19)

Football Friday Night (10/18/19)
By Chris Hudgison | October 18, 2019 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 4:40 PM

Week 8 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 2A-3 showdown. 6-1 McCrory hosts 5-1 East Poinsett County in our Game of the Week. The Jaguars and Warriors will face off Friday at 7:00pm at Joe Hart Field.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 18th

Game of the Week: East Poinsett County at McCrory

West Memphis at Jonesboro

Blytheville at Valley View

Greene County Tech at Nettleton

Forrest City at Paragould

Wynne at Batesville

Cave City at Westside

Brookland at Gosnell

Newport at Manila

Highland at Trumann

Rivercrest at Pocahontas

Piggott at Hoxie

Harding Academy at Melbourne

Harrisburg at Osceola

Woodlawn at Augusta

