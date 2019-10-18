Grant for broadband improvements could help infrastructure

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge hopes to improve its infrastructure after receiving a grant for over $100,000.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce worked with the Delta Regional Authority to improve broadband.
The improvements will focus on the industrial park and airport in the city, and they’ll be working to add fiber-optic cables underground.
Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Lesa Walter, said having high-speed internet is important to potential businesses.
“It’s just very important nowadays because that’s how everybody works. You’ve got to have internet connections and everybody uses computers nowadays so it’s very important in business and industry,” said Walter.
Walter said they hope these improvements will bring in more businesses, helping the infrastructure not only in Walnut Ridge- but in Northeast Arkansas.
