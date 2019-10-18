Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Region 8?
Check out some of the events happening:
Friday, Oct. 18:
- NEA Game Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to midnight at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2840 S. Caraway in Jonesboro. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Children’s Shelter. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 10-15, children under 10 get in free.
- A-State Theatre presents “Into the Woods” at 7:30 p.m. at the Mainstage Theatre, 217 Olympic Dr. in Jonesboro.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
- Walk/Run/Roll-a-Thon Fundraiser will be held from 7:45 a.m. to noon at the Jonesboro Human Development Center, 4701 Colony Dr. in Jonesboro. Registration is $10 with proceeds benefitting the men and women with intellectual disabilities at the JHDC.
- Saddle Up for St. Jude will be held at Village Creek State Park, 201 CR 754 in Wynne, begins at 8 a.m. with horse trail rides (You must bring your own horse. A negative coggins is required). Led-horseback rides will be available for children from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy live music from 4-6 followed by a barbeque dinner at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more information, call Village Creek State Park at (870) 238-9406.
- The 2-mile run/walk Downtown Dog Jog will be held at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St. in Jonesboro, from 9-11 a.m. All owners and dogs are welcomed, leashes required. Dress up you and your pup to enter the costume contest and win prizes. Human and dog refreshments, as well as music will be provided. Proceeds benefit the NEA Humane Society.
- NEA Women’s Expo with a Cause will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Dr. in Jonesboro.
- 8th Annual Barn Boo Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fair Haven Farms, 16750 N. Ozark Ave. in Trumann. In addition to vendors and a petting zoo, there will be live music.
- New St. John Missionary Baptist Church Annual Evangelism Conference will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, 310 N. Main St. in Jonesboro. The Reverends Lamar and Mary Wright are the guest speakers.
- Holy Smokes hosted by Cornerstone United Methodist Church will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1910 Disciple Dr. in Jonesboro. The fundraiser will include a BBQ dinner and Boston butt sale, as well as live local entertainment, a silent auction, and bake sale. Proceeds go to local food ministries, missions and special projects.
- Clayton & Rachel Parrish Adoption Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marmaduke Community Center, 307 West Mill St. There will also be a silent auction, gun raffle, 50/50 raffle, baked goods, kids games, and chili. The cost is $5 for unlimited tasting and vote, $3 for children under 12. Children under 5 get in free. Drinks are $1 for everyone.
- Johnny Cash Heritage Festival with Marty Stuart and Rosanne Cash continues at noon at the Dyess Colony Administration Building, 110 Center Dr. in Dyess.
- Downtown Newport Farmer’s Market Fall Fest & Flea Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. It will feature flea market items, “junktiques,” baked goods, food, cider, and much more.
- Oak Grove Heights Firefighters Families Auxiliary Fall Festival will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Oak Grove Heights City Park, 85 Kimberly St. There will vendors, live music, a Halloween costume contest, and pumpkin painting. Admission is free. Cub Scout Pack 138 will be selling concessions.
- John 3:16 Ministries Variety Night will be held from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at 75 Holmes Rd. in Charlotte. There will be great food, fun, and entertainment. Tickets for $10 include a fish dinner and a chance to win a PT Cruiser.
- Park After Dark will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pocahontas State Park. There will be hay rides, raptor and reptile presentations, a campfire with s’mores, night hikes, bouncy houses, face painting, live music, trunk or treating, food trucks, and photo booth and more. Entry is $5 per person, children 2 and under get in free.
- 2nd Annual Fish Fry and Silent Auction will be held at 5 p.m. at Marmaduke Fire/Rescue, 104 S. First St.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- NEA Game Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2840 S. Caraway in Jonesboro. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Children’s Shelter. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 10-15, children under 10 get in free.
- NEA Women’s Expo with a Cause will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Dr. in Jonesboro.
- Rock Springs UMC Revival will begin at 6 p.m. at the church located on Clay County Road 406 in Knob. Brother Jacob Lynn of Rector will be the guest speaker.
- A-State Theatre presents “Into the Woods” at 6:30 p.m. at the Mainstage Theatre, 217 Olympic Dr. in Jonesboro.
