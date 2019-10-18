Man charged with murder after shooting unarmed thief in back, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man is now charged with first-degree murder accused of shooting an alleged thief in the back with a sawed-off shotgun.
The shooting happened Wednesday on Mt Moriah Road.
According to a police affidavit, a man was seen stealing a chainsaw from Mid-South Small Engines.
The owner of Mid-South Small Engines declined to comment, only saying court documents are inaccurate stating the victim was shot multiple times. He says the man accused only fired once.
The store said to be a “one stop power equipment store” has been open since 1960, according to its website.
Court documents reveal four different witnesses pointed to Charles Kalb as the shooter. According to a police affidavit, Kalb shot Lamorris Robinson in the back as he fled the store with a stolen chainsaw in hand.
Kalb is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon for using a sawed-off shotgun during the fatal shooting.
Witnesses told police Charles Kalb witnessed the theft and shot the unarmed burglar in the back with a sawed-off shotgun as he was running away.
Will Dougan is the chief instructor at Top Gun gun range in Memphis. Since 2002 he’s taught gun owners how to use their weapon and the law that comes with owning a deadly weapon in Tennessee.
“The law in Tennessee is very clear. You are not allowed to use deadly force whether it is a firearm or a knife or any other weapon to defend property. Period,” said Dougan.
Laws like the Castle Doctrine Dougan says are often confused by gun owners ---protecting property verses your home.
“The difference is you’re not defending the home itself. You’re not defending your TV, you’re not defending your couch, you’re not defending your computer you’re defending the occupied domicile. That means where you live while you are there,” he said.
Kalb is scheduled to makes his first court appearance Friday morning.
