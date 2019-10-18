Mo. program would provide more electric car charging stations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There will soon be more places to recharge your car batteries around the state.
On Thursday, October 17, Ameren Missouri received Missouri Public Service Commission approval for a program that would bring more electric vehicle charging stations to the Ameren Missouri service territory.
It’s the latest in an $11 million investment Ameren Missouri Charge Ahead program that encourages the use of electric vehicles.
Starting in 2020, business owners can apply for incentives to offset construction costs of electric vehicle charging stations.
The program includes two parts: charging for long-distance travel and charging for local travel.
Approved earlier in the year, long-distance travel stations will be located near highways. Ameren Missouri expects to open the first of 11 charging stations by the end of 2019 with all stations complete by the end of 2020. Each station will have to DC Fast Chargers and two Level II chargers.
According to Ameren Missouri, it will provide financial support to help local businesses, including workplaces, multi-family residences and public areas, add electric vehicle charging stations.
During the three-year program period, Ameren Missouri said it expects to help with 1,000 local-level charging stations at more than 350 locations throughout the area. The local charging stations may be either Level II or DC Fast Charging.
Ameren Missouri set carbon reduction goals, including cutting carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.
