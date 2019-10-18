NEA Game Fest benefits The Children’s Shelter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you might try an old-fashioned game night.
The NEA Gamer’s Guild wants everyone to come out and unplug at the NEA Game Fest, and it all benefits a very important organization here in Northeast Arkansas.
Game Fest organizer Sarah Brown said they have two goals for the fundraiser each year.
“Just having fun, playing some games, raising some money,” said Brown.
Whether it’s Dungeons and Dragons or Apples to Apples, the NEA Game Fest has a game for everyone.
“There’s a nostalgia factor with it, everyone remembers growing up and playing board games around the kitchen table,” said Brown.
The money raised at the three-day event goes to The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.
Administrator for The Children’s Shelter Tonjia Miles said they run mostly on donations.
“We could not keep our doors open here at The Children’s Shelter, if it was not for organizations like the NEA Gamer’s Guild,” said Miles.
The Children’s Shelter works with the Department of Children and Family Services to be ready 24/7.
“When children come into foster care at 1:00, 2:00 in the morning, we are a safe haven for them,” said Miles. “Since our opening in 2009, we have served almost 2,000 children throughout the state of Arkansas.”
The Children’s Shelter is the only shelter in Northeast Arkansas classified as an emergency shelter.
“We want to be able to help someone who is taking care of our kids,” said Brown.
The NEA Game Fest gives back to a great cause, and also spreads a little joy while they do it.
The NEA Game Fest is going on all weekend, and they’re located at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro at 2840 S. Caraway Rd.
Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for kids age 10-15, and free for kids under 10.
All of the money raised at the event goes straight to The Children’s Shelter.
