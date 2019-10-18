Oct. 18: Search on for shooting suspects; pleasant fall day in store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Another pleasant fall day is in store across Region 8.
Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s under sunny skies.
The weekend looks mainly dry with only a few spotty showers possible.
Monday, however, is a different story as severe storms are possible.
Monday, however, is a different story as severe storms are possible.
News Headlines
A unique group is offering help to those in Region 8 whose children have been murdered.
While Jonesboro police continue to search for clues in three shootings, authorities in another Region 8 county are searching for another shooting suspect.
This morning, high above the earth, NASA astronauts are preparing for the first all-female spacewalk at 6:50 this morning.
This morning, high above the earth, NASA astronauts are preparing for the first all-female spacewalk at 6:50 this morning.
