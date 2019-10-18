Search for shooting suspect ends with man’s arrest; drugs, weapon found

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The nearly five-month search for a Mississippi County man sought in a May 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a hookah bar ended this week at a Jonesboro apartment, police said Friday.
D’Marcus Cortez Black, 22, Blytheville was arrested Thursday on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver, first-degree battery and fleeing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police and US Marshals went to an apartment in the 800-block of South Caraway Road to look for Black. He had been sought by authorities on the first-degree battery charge in connection with the May 24 shooting at Mango’s Cafe.
“When investigators pulled up to the residence, Black fled from the back of the residence. Investigator Talley observed Black had a black handgun and pursued Black until he was arrested near Tony and Matthews,” the affidavit noted.
Officers later found the handgun about 20 yards away from the back door of the apartment, while police also found a fanny pack with 392 Ecstasy pills on the stairs near a door where Black had run, police said in the affidavit.
As for the shooting, Jonesboro police said authorities spoke with the victim and a witness at the scene. The victim said he did not know who shot him but the witness provided some details.
“During the investigation, a suspect by the name of D’Marcus Black was developed and the same witness said that was the person that shot Robinson that night,” police said in the affidavit.
A $150,000 bond was set for Black, who will be arraigned Nov. 26 in circuit court.
