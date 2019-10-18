Softball diamonds sees teams play for free; Jonesboro economy to benefit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first-ever Red Wolf Howl College Invitational will see 12 teams from Arkansas and out of state play for fun.
The weekend’s games are considered “college play day.” It’s an opportunity for teams to play for free to see what players have before college conference games start in the spring.
A-State softball coach Keith Hinson says it’s a way for players to get good exposure.
“We have lots of kids in Northeast Arkansas that have the ability,” Hinson says. “Some of them don’t really know how to go play college ball and what that consists of.”
Softball Coordinator at Southside Softball Complex Karla Marroquin has helped organize the games. She says it’s not only impacting the complex, but also Jonesboro.
“A lot of them are staying here so the economic impact that we’re having on Jonesboro,” Marroquin says. “Quite a few came and stayed the night last night. Some are staying tonight to play tomorrow. Eating out, just looking at our great city.”
The college play day is going on through Saturday for those who want to see teams play.
