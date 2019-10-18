Support group for families of murdered victims holds meeting in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a meeting with Mississippi County officials, Central Arkansas chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, INC. officially made the three-hour drive back to Blytheville to host their first support group meeting.
The group offers support emotionally, through education, advocacy and awareness.
The meetings are confidential and they say they can’t promise that you’ll get all the answers you’re looking for, but they promise you’ll be with other people who have walked in your shoes and will not judge.
Amy Adams, a coordinator and a mother who lost her child to violence, said the first meeting is the hardest but it is a safe space.
“You kind of feel alone when you’re going through this. You think you’re the only person going through this and nobody understands you. Here at Parents of Murdered Children at our support groups, we all understand you. We all want to help you. They kinda become a family. We all have that bond,” Adams says.
And despite the name, the meetings are open to all family members over 18.
Other than support, they also help families in legal matters by attending trials and helping find need resources to fight cases.
“There’s not closure when they find the killer. There’s not closure when the killer is put away. There will always be that empty table. This is on-going, it lasts forever,” Adams said.
They will meet every third Thursday in Blytheville. The chapter also meets in Little Rock, Russellville and Fort Smith.
Adams also says they are willing to travel wherever they are needed so if you or someone you know needs their support. Visit their site, or call their 24-hour crisis hotline at 501-351-POMC (7662).
