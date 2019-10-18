Tip time announced for annual ASU Scarlet & Black scrimmage

The lone exhibition contest for A-State is scheduled for October 30 at 7:00 p.m. against Harding inside First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves open the regular season Wednesday, November 6 against Arkansas-Monticello, the first of 17 games on the home slate this season. A-State will host the Red Wolves Classic Nov. 14-17 with games against VMI, UC Davis and Idaho at First National Bank Arena.