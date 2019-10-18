Workers are not out of a job despite major fire to local business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Flooring Contractors were up in flames Wednesday night and it’s costing them money, but company officials are glad it wasn’t worse than it was.
Jonesboro Fire Department was on the scene quickly to battle the flames. A middle section of the warehouse housing materials and inventory took the hardest hit.
Smoke filled the building and it can still be smelt around the property, and inside the office area. Water could be seen at the bottoms of the walls and puddles of water remain.
Owner Matt Franklin says the call from the alarm company that his business was on fire came at a shock.
“I didn’t know if it was a false alarm, if it was real,” he says. “That was my first reaction. Seeing all the fire trucks and that, I knew it was real.”
Luckily, the warehouse is still capable of being used for Arkansas Flooring Company.
Franklin says they’re still taking in inventory and housing it in the portions that were not affected by the fire.
The business’s 15 employees are still working, too. They’re not stationed at the warehouse. They’re all over the area working on jobs.
Officials believe the office area will be ready again by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.