Arkansas State women’s tennis records 5 wins at ITA Regionals

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State junior Pornpawee Pramethong advanced to the main draw round of 64 to highlight six wins for the A-State women’s tennis squad at the 2019 ITA Central Region Championships.
The tournament, hosted by the University of Oklahoma, features the region’s top tennis talent with student-athlete’s competing in both singles’ and doubles’ competition.
“We competed the way we need to from top to bottom and were strong mentally and physical this week,” said A-State head coach Kel Lange. “We had a really good event and learned a lot about who we are and who we can be. I am really proud of all of them.”
Pramethong began her main draw singles competition with a hard-fought 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory in a round of 128 match against Jana Lazarevic of South Dakota. She fell in her round of 64 match with a 4-6, 4-6 setback to Maty Cancini of Iowa State.
Junior Amelia Guevremont won a qualifying match against South Dakota’s Emma Tranberg at 4-6, 7-6 (9), 1-4 [4], but fell short of reaching the main draw with a loss to Oklahoma’s Skyler Miller 5-7, 1-6 outcome.
Senior Shelby King won a qualifying match against Grace Ball of UMKC 7-5, 6-3, but came up short of the main draw with a 2-6, 0-6 setback against Melissa Vizcardo of SIUE. Berta Masdevall Masip added a 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 [12] victory over Taylor Shaw of Missouri State. Jill Morse and Allison Quammen lost their initial matches, and were unable to come away with victories in consolation play.
Pramethong and Masdevall Masip teamed up in the main draw doubles, but fell to a duo from UMKC 8-6. Morse and Guevremont battled to a win over a duo from UMKC in qualifying doubles 8-6, but lost in the main draw to a pair from Oklahoma State 8-4.
A-State Results at ITA Central Regional
Main Draw Singles
Round of 128
Pornpawee Pramethong defeated Jana Lazarevic (USD) 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-4
Round of 64
Pornpawee Pramethong lost to Maty Cancini (ISU) 4-6, 4-6
Qualifying Singles
First Round
Amelia Guevremont defeated Emma Tranberg (USD) 4-6, 7-6 (9), 1-0 (4)
Shelby King defeated Grace Ball (UMKC) 7-5, 6-3
Berta Masdevall Masip defeated Taylor Shaw (MSU) 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (12)
Jill Morse lost to Riddhi Sharma (UMKC) 6-7 (4), 2-6
Allison Quammen lost to Madison Gallegos (UNO) 1-6, 6-7 (1)
Eliza Babos lost to Andrea Jansson (UND), injury
Shannon O’Brien lost to Kinga Kovacs (BU), injury
Second Round
Amelia Guevremont lost to Skyler Miller (OU) 7-5, 6-1
Shelby King lost to Melissa Vizcardo (SIUE) 6-2, 6-0
Consolation Singles
Jill Morse lost to Erin Epperson (CU) 6-1, 6-2
Allison Quammen lost to Emma Worley (UN) 6-0, 6-1
Qualifying Doubles
Morse/Guevremont defeated Ball/Vale (UMKC) 8-6
Main Draw Doubles
Round of 64
Masdevall-Masip /Pramethong lost to Oklahva/Ploner (Tulsa) 8-2
Morse/Guevremont lost to Gulihur/Wolfberg (OSU) 8-4
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.