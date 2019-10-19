Blytheville police investigate stabbing on Hearn Street

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Blytheville police are investigating a stabbing this week that injured an elderly woman.
According to Captain John Frazier with the Blytheville Police Department, officers went to the 2000 block of Hearn Street Thursday evening due to the stabbing.
The victim, whose name was not released, was stabbed in the leg, Frazier said.
Frazier, who works with the Criminal Investigation Division, said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.
The investigation continued Saturday as officers continue to work on the case.
