Family holds vigil for slain loved one

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville family is grieving the loss of their loved one who was murdered. On October 6th, officers responded to the home of T.W. Taylor for a welfare check and found him dead inside.
His death has been ruled a homicide and his family held a candlelight vigil Friday in remembrance of him.
“People are not thinking, they are taking away a dad, a brother, a son, a grandmother. Now, I am bringing up children and grandchildren that are going to miss out on having a grandfather in their life,” son-in-law of Taylor, John Williams said.
Many knew him as T.W. but also knew him as a giving man. His daughter says no matter who you were, family or not, he would give or help in any way he could.
She’s now asking for all violence to stop in the city of Blytheville.
“I hope Daddy is at peace at this point of time. I want us all to be at peace and not do the eye for an eye or the T .... ."Let us learn to forgive and forget," T.W.'s oldest daughter, Brenda Williams, said.
She also said the community needs to come together to support our African-American men. The family says in all, they just want justice.
Blytheville police have no new details in the case.
