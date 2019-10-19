Man arrested in incest, aggravated assault case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man grabbed a rope and put it around the neck of a woman, choking her to where she could not breathe, plus had sex with a family member, officials said Friday.
Michael S. Dye, 42, Paragould was arrested on suspicion of incest and aggravated assault after the investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to a home on Greene 395 Road Sept. 19 after getting a call about a victim being assaulted.
The victim told deputies she had trouble talking and had her hands around her throat, a probable cause affidavit noted.
“(Victim) stated she and her uncle (Dye) were in his truck and were arguing when he reached in the back seat and grabbed a rope and wrapped it around her neck and started choking her with it to the point that she could not breathe and she finally got her fingers inside the rope and he eventually let go of the rope,” the affidavit noted.
Authorities later interviewed the victim, Elizabeth Willfond, about the incident; and she told authorities that the incident was true. Willfond was also asked about her relationship with Dye, as well as their living arrangements.
“During the interview, Mrs. Willfond admitted that she and her uncle have had sexual intercourse three or four times while they were living in the trailer on her mother’s property. I asked Mrs. Willfond if she had consensual sex with her uncle and she stated that her uncle had never forced her to have sex with him, so I assumed that the sexual intercourse was consensual,” officials said in the affidavit.
Willfond was arrested Oct. 3 on suspicion of incest in connection with the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.