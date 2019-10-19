Powell named Ash Flat police chief

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime police officer and resident will now serve as the police chief in Ash Flat, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Officer Steve Powell has been named Ash Flat Police Chief, the post noted.
“Congratulations to one of our own Officer Steve Powell is the new Chief of Police in Ash Flat,” the post noted. “Chief Powell is no stranger to this department or community that he has served for 10+years. We are proud to call you Chief!!!.”
