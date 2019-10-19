Silver Alert issued for missing Marianna woman

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Marianna woman who has not been seen since Oct. 18.

According to the alert, officials are looking for Annie Lee Hampton, 66, of Marianna.

Hampton is described as a black female, 5′8″ tall and weighing 120 pounds with a short black wig. She also has brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Hampton was last seen in the 400 block of North Anna Strong in Marianna near the Anna Strong Middle School, wearing a white gown with a bunny logo. She may be driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix with an Arkansas license plate number of 342737.

Anyone with information on Hampton’s whereabouts can contact Marianna police at 870-295-2508 or their local law enforcement agency.

