Smith scores OT goal as Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Georgia Southern

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
In Arkansas State’s (8-4-2, 4-1-2) fourth-consecutive overtime appearance, Junior Olivia Smith fired a shot into the net, in the 96th minute giving the Red Wolves a 1-0 victory over Georgia Southern (5-8-1, 2-4-1) in a Sun Belt Conference matchup, Friday evening at Eagle Field.
Manchester, Mo. native Sarah Sodoma hit a corner off of Senior Julianna Coates before finding its way to Smith. Smith then turned a fired into to the net, capturing her first goal of the season. Sodoma ended the match with a shot and an assist while Coates contributed an assist.
Juniors Victoria McIntosh and Hailey Furio each had two shots for the Red Wolves offensively as the squad took a combined seven shots on the match. Georgia Southern also had seven shots on the match as two fell on goal.
Webster Groves, Mo. native Megan McClure made two saves, as Georgia Southern’s Sallie Newton registered three saves on the day. The Red Wolves edged the Eagles in corners 8-7 along with holding a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Arkansas State will continue SBC action when it travels to Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for noon (CT) in Boone, NC., as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.