Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/18/19)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from October 18th here.
McCrory (Cason Campbell TD pass to Colby Lane)
Nominee number 1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. McCrory’s Cason Campbell finds Colby Lane for the touchdown to ice the ballgame, the Jaguars beat EPC 48-34 to move to 7-1.
Valley View (Zak Stracener TD pass to Travis Graf)
Nominee number 2 is Valley View. Zak Stracener on play action, Travis Graf with a go ahead snag and score. The Blazers move to 7-0 with a 27-6 win over Blytheville.
West Memphis (Tyrique Thomas TD run)
Our third nominee is West Memphis. Tyrique Thomas powers his way for the 2nd quarter touchdown to give the Blue Devils the lead. They knock off Jonesboro 24 - 21 in a 6A East clash.
Augusta (Xzavier Gant strip and score)
Our final nominee is Augusta. Xzavier Gant gets to the ball carrier and just straight up steals it from him and has the presence of mind to take it in for the touchdown. The Red Devils beat Woodlawn 56-20 to move to 5-1.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.