2019 Women’s Expo comes to Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of female business owners and consumers in Jonesboro sold and shopped until they dropped for a cause.
The Northeast Arkansas Women’s Expo kicked off on Saturday at the First National Bank Arena.
Many businesses specializing in women’s needs were on-site, including hair, clothing, and free health screenings.
A vendor from Jonesboro said the event is a great way to highlight businesses and bring more money into Region 8.
“We meet a lot of other vendors who we’ve never met before, that come from other different states," says David McElyea of Hollywood Feed. "So we’re getting to promote our business by talking with them and there’s a lot of other people that have never got to shop with us that are from the Northeast Arkansas community.”
Another vendor who traveled from St. Louis says she’s excited to bring her business this year while focusing on women’s empowerment.
“We’ve met a lot of really awesome people," says the owner of Love Exposed, Aloha Kelley. “I like coming to women’s expos because you see women from all walks of life versus brides who are just out looking for deals (at bridal expos.).”
Sunday, Oct. 20 is the last day of the expo.
It will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.