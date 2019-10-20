Arkansas reveals Nolan Richardson Court

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a special Sunday on The Hill.
The only basketball coach to lead Arkansas to a national championship has his name on the floor. Bud Walton Arena was packed pregame as Nolan Richardson Court was revealed. Richardson led the Razorbacks to 389 wins, 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 3 Final Fours, 1995 national runner-up, and the 1994 national championship.
Plenty of big names attended the ceremony including President Bill Clinton and former Hogs head coach Mike Anderson. Anderson was an assistant on Nolan’s staff in 1994 when Arkansas knocked off Duke to win it all.
Arkansas faced Little Rock in a exhibition matchup. Tickets were $10 with all proceeds going towards Arkansans affected by flooding in the spring.
