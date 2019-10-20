Arkansas State women’s soccer & Appalachian State play to scoreless draw Sunday afternoon

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
In a match that featured 11 shots on goal in a combined 28 attempts at the net, the Arkansas State soccer team battled to a scoreless draw against Appalachian State, Sunday afternoon in Boone, N.C.
Following the tie, the Red Wolves moved to 8-4-3 overall and 4-1-3 in the Sun Belt Conference while App State slide to 5-8-3 on the year and 2-4-2 in the league.
Manchester, Mo. native Sarah Sodoma led the Red Wolves offensively with four shots while Hailey Furio contributed two. Olivia Smith, Victoria McIntosh, Sophia Restrepo, Julianna Coates, Haley Husted and Hannah Maupin each took a shot in Sunday’s match.
Webster Groves, Mo. native Megan McClure made an impressive seven saves, as Appalachian State’s Kerry Eagleston registered four. Both squads finished the match with five corners as Appalachian State held a slight 16-12 advantage in shots.
Arkansas State will return home Friday Oct. 25, to host Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
